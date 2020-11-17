Thanksgiving plans pivoting amid the pandemic

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Pivoting amid the pandemic.

That’s what some are doing to ensure people are fed as Thanksgiving approaches.

We spoke to a local restaurant and the planners of a popular community meal about how they are handling things this year.

“It’s going to be a lot different,” said Rick Spreng, of the Lynde Lodge in Hermon.

That’s a sentiment shared by many in 2020.

In year’s past, the lodge would serve hundreds of community members.

“Rather than having the time to come in and have Thanksgiving dinner with the community sitting elbow to elbow, we’re going to be offering a drive-through take home,” explained Spreng.

It’s completely free, and will be served from 11-2 on Thanksgiving Day.

“If you’ve got a family of five or more, please give us a call so that we can set it up so that it’s gonna be a feast at your house rather than five individual meals,” he said. “We’ll do everything so it can be warmed up back at your house, and it’s a regular Thanksgiving, or as close as we can beat it as regular in today’s times.”

Governor’s Restaurant is another location that’s shifting.

“This year, there are a lot of interesting things happening, so with all of the dining restrictions that are currently out there, party size restrictions, spacing, and social distancing, our thought was to offer takeout only for Thanksgiving,” said Governor’s Restaurant Director of Operations, Jason Clay.

No dine-in this year. You can pick up for food from 7-2.

“We learned a lot from Mother’s Day and Easter being holidays during the beginning of the shut down,” said Clay. “We learned that people really enjoyed those family sized meals, so we thought we would offer that option to make it easy as possible to make people able to host Thanksgiving Day without having to do all the work.”

They’ll take orders on the take and bake full family feasts until next Tuesday, but you can still get other menu offerings with a Thanksgiving Day call.

The lodge in Hermon would like you to call ahead for their planning purposes.

“10 people in a building is going to be quite a feat to pull off, but we’ve got it set up in shifts and in areas so we’ll be able to do that,” said Spreng.

But if calling slips your mind, you can still stop in on Thanksgiving.

“If you’re driving by, and it’s between 11 and 2, pull through and tell us you need two, three, whatever, we’re gonna have the crew to box it up, pack it up, and bring it out to you,” he said.

To call ahead at the Lynde Lodge call 659-2486.

For more information about Governor’s offerings click here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.