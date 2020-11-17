Advertisement

State PPE stockpile, testing resources holding strong

Shah says if case numbers continue to increase, they may need to expand testing further, add more PPE
Shah says the state's PPE, testing resources are strong but may need to be expanded if cases count continues to rise.
Shah says the state's PPE, testing resources are strong but may need to be expanded if cases count continues to rise.(CDC)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Director of the Maine CDC says COVID-19 testing is critical.

It’s how they detect cases and outbreaks.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the state’s testing structure remains strong.

The Maine CDC lab is turning around about 2,000 tests per day.

He says other labs across the state are also increasing their testing volume.

Shah says if case numbers continue to increase, they may need to expand testing further.

He says they also may have to add more to the state’s PPE stockpile.

“We saw this coming back in April, and so we’ve been stockpiling, but based on where this surge goes, even those stockpiles could pose challenges. This is why everybody today can do their part. Help us make sure we don’t get to that stage where PPE becomes a premium again. Do your part today," said Shah.

Shah urges people to use face coverings as soon as they leave their homes for the day and to continue to practice safety protocols like distancing while out in the community.

