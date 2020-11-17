Advertisement

Skowhegan water order still active

Do Not Drink order went into effect Thursday
Maine Water emphasizes that it is still in effect as of right now, but lab results say the water in the system now meets all federal and state drinking conditions.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Do Not Drink order for Skowhegan residents remains in effect since last week.

On Thursday a “soapy odor” was reported to state officials. No contaminants were found in Upper and Lower Pond’s, two spring-fed ponds that are the primary source of drinking water in Skowhegan.

The order was expected to be lifted Monday night, however the Maine Water district says they learned late yesterday afternoon that a final test by an independent laboratory remains in progress. Those results are expected by the end of Tuesday.

The Maine Water District says it’s completed all distribution system flushing and continues to operate exclusively from the Kennebec River supply source.

Here is the full statement from the Maine Water District-

“The Do Not Drink order for Skowhegan customers remains in effect. Maine Water has completed all distribution system flushing and continues to operate exclusively from the Kennebec River supply source. We learned late this afternoon that the suite of lab analyses necessary to confirm compliance with all drinking water standards is not yet complete. A final sophisticated test by an independent laboratory, following stringent protocols, remains in progress. The lab expects to have the results available by the end of the day on Tuesday. Until the results confirm the quality of the water, the Do Not Drink Order remains in effect. In the meantime, bottled water distribution continues at the Skowhegan Community Center from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Customers may also bring their own clean, disinfected receptacles and utilize the self-serve filling station at any time, day or night. We will again be providing bottled water to schools so that they can remain open. The entire Maine Water team appreciates your patience while we remain committed to verifying the safety of your drinking water. We are sorry for the inconvenience this event has caused but know that your health and safety is our highest priority. Thank you.”

