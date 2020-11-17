Sharon Kennedy asks Maine Supreme Court to vacate her sentence

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs mother convicted of murdering her 10-year old daughter had her appeal heard today by Maine’s highest court.

Sharon Kennedy was sentenced to 48-years in prison for the role she played in her daughter’s death.

Marissa Kennedy died in February of 2018 from what authorities described as battered child syndrome.

Sharon Kennedy’s lawyers asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to vacate that sentence.

They say the court failed to consider her status as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her former husband.

They also claim that the court should have suppressed the confession Kennedy made to police due to her intellectual limitations.

“A woman who is the victim of domestic violence ought to be able to argue why she remains silent and the jury ought to be able to consider that in the same way they consider self defense," said Kennedy’s attorney Christopher MacLean.

“Councils grossly overstated the evidence of domestic violence at the trial, the domestic violence torture victim was 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, the victim of the depraved indifference murder by her parents," said Leanne Robbin, who is representing the state of Maine.

The court will take the case under advisement and issue a decision at a later date.

Her former husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 55-year sentence.

