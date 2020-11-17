Advertisement

Sharon Kennedy asks Maine Supreme Court to vacate her sentence

In 2019 Kennedy was sentenced to 48-years in prison for the role she played in her daughter’s death.
Kennedy was found guilty of the crime in December.
Kennedy was found guilty of the crime in December.(Gray tv)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs mother convicted of murdering her 10-year old daughter had her appeal heard today by Maine’s highest court.

Sharon Kennedy was sentenced to 48-years in prison for the role she played in her daughter’s death.

Marissa Kennedy died in February of 2018 from what authorities described as battered child syndrome.

Sharon Kennedy’s lawyers asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to vacate that sentence.

They say the court failed to consider her status as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her former husband.

They also claim that the court should have suppressed the confession Kennedy made to police due to her intellectual limitations.

“A woman who is the victim of domestic violence ought to be able to argue why she remains silent and the jury ought to be able to consider that in the same way they consider self defense," said Kennedy’s attorney Christopher MacLean.

“Councils grossly overstated the evidence of domestic violence at the trial, the domestic violence torture victim was 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, the victim of the depraved indifference murder by her parents," said Leanne Robbin, who is representing the state of Maine.

The court will take the case under advisement and issue a decision at a later date.

Her former husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 55-year sentence.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Mandate
Bangor businesses react to city enforcing state mask mandate
Police investigate deadly accident in Crawford.
Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford
Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in Crawford
Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Maine CDC coronavirus statistics for Monday, November 16th
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Maine for first time in nearly a week

Latest News

In a webinar, food and nutrition staff offered a demonstration on just how to use these local...
UMaine Cooperative Extension offers help in filling your table this holiday
WABI getting ready for annual Turkey Telethon Thursday night
Attorney files claim against Big Moose Inn on behalf of Maplecrest patient
“Do Not Drink” order in Skowhegan has been lifted