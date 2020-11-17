Advertisement

Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford

It happened on Route 9.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRAWFORD, Maine (WABI) -Police say one person is dead after a crash in Crawford.

It happened just before 6 Monday morning on Route 9.

They say a tractor-trailer hauling tissue paper collided with a box truck hauling milk.

Police say the driver of the milk truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

We don’t know the victim’s identity.

The investigation continues.

