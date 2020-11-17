Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford

CRAWFORD, Maine (WABI) -Police say one person is dead after a crash in Crawford.

It happened just before 6 Monday morning on Route 9.

They say a tractor-trailer hauling tissue paper collided with a box truck hauling milk.

Police say the driver of the milk truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

We don’t know the victim’s identity.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.