Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor

The fire broke out on Thursday November 12th on Essex Street in Bangor.
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Authorities have identified the man who was found dead after a fire in Bangor last week.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still waiting for results from the autopsy to determine how 46-year-old Christopher Pickering died.

When firefighters arrived on Essex Street, they saw fire coming from the first-floor apartment.

The investigation continues.

