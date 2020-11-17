Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
The fire broke out on Thursday November 12th on Essex Street in Bangor.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Authorities have identified the man who was found dead after a fire in Bangor last week.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is still waiting for results from the autopsy to determine how 46-year-old Christopher Pickering died.
When firefighters arrived on Essex Street, they saw fire coming from the first-floor apartment.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.