Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Authorities have identified the man who was found dead after a fire in Bangor last week.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still waiting for results from the autopsy to determine how 46-year-old Christopher Pickering died.

When firefighters arrived on Essex Street, they saw fire coming from the first-floor apartment.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.