Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is preparing to file emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO says.

Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.

The vaccine did not have enough research to seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said it wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of the trial’s volunteers.

The company says the vaccine trial has now reached its safety milestone.

