Mother convicted of daughter’s murder to appeal on Tuesday

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs mother convicted of murdering her 10-year old daughter, will appeal her case before Maine’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Sharon Kennedy was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the role she played in her daughter’s death.

In December, she was found guilty of the crime.

Marissa died in February of 2018 from what authorities described as battered child syndrome.

Kennedy’s former husband, Julio Carrillo, is serving a 55-year sentence following his conviction.

