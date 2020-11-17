Maine postal workers call for funding stimulus for USPS, end to mail-delaying policies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine postal workers held a virtual press conference today to call for COVID relief funding and an end to policies that delay delivery of mail.

The postal system has been strained by a sharp increase in parcel mail and has yet to receive any COVID relief funds despite incurring huge costs related to the pandemic.

Over 500,000 Mainers voted by absentee ballot in the election, representing more than 60% of total votes.

“65 million Americans voted by mail. I voted by mail." said Scott Adams, president of the American Postal Workers Union 458. "I had the confidence in voting by mail. I think everybody needed to know that it was secure, and it would work, and it did.”

Mark Seitz, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 92, says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented policies that slow the delivery of mail and harm the service. These policies were on hold through the election, but are expected to resume.

“We can’t have a slowdown in the postal service. People are relying on medicine. People are relying on packages. People are relying on the postal service to get things done.”

COVID relief funding for the postal service has stalled in Congress and President Trump has in the past promised to veto any such bill.

Anna Keller, Executive Director of League of Women Voters of Maine & Maine Citizens for Clean Elections, was also at the meeting. She stressed that support for the postal service is vital.

“How can we make sure that next time around they’re not having to climb over these barriers? It shouldn’t be this hard. It shouldn’t take these extraordinary efforts in order for ballots to be delivered.”

