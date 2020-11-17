Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today. That’s the second-highest single-day new case count since the pandemic began in March.

Another person has died with COVID-19. This time, it was an individual in York County. Overall, the death toll stands at 166.

Statewide, there have now been a total of 9,363 cases of coronavirus reported. Of those, 2,172 remain active. Another 195 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recovers over the 7,000 mark to 7,025.

