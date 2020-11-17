Advertisement

Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend

Director Nirav Shah says the cases are coming from Maine, and there is no evidence of imported cases.
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC has opened 14 new coronavirus investigations since the weekend.

He says many cases start from indoor gatherings which are then spread into the community.

The three new investigations announced Monday are at Cove’s Edge long term care facility in Damariscotta where there are four cases.

Maine Medical Center has three or four cases, and Whitefield Elementary School has four.

Shah also provided an update on other outbreaks around the state.

There are other outbreaks at schools in Auburn, Augusta, and Lewiston.

At North East Mobile Health Services in Rockport, they say ambulance services are still being provided despite four cases there.

“If there is an outbreak situation, we will let folks know, but this is going to be happening everywhere. The notion that a couple of cases somewhere will be noteworthy, it’s happening across the state. Again, just in the last 72 hours, we’ve opened 14 outbreak investigations. The pot is starting to boil over, and the bubbles are starting to come up everywhere," said Shah.

Shah says while there have been 212 cases linked to schools in the last 30 days, they have seen little transmission within schools.

He says these cases are a reflection of the cases happening in communities across the state.

