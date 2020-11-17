Maine CDC director discusses coronavirus vaccination preparation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -With promising national reports about potential coronavirus vaccines, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says they’re preparing for the vaccination process.

Reports released Monday say vaccine trials from pharmaceutical company Moderna look promising.

There have been similar reports about vaccine trials from Pfizer.

Dr. Shah said while these look hopeful, there still needs to be more data collected.

He says what is also hopeful for the vaccine from Moderna is that it needs to be stored in cold temperatures, but it doesn’t require the deep cold needed for Pfizer’s vaccine.

“Even though Maine CDC has been planning for vaccination efforts for months now, we still have a long ways to go, and we can’t let our guard down now, and I want to make sure everybody knows although we are in our planning and preparing phases, we still have a long way to go," said Shah.

Shah says everyone needs to continue wearing face coverings, practice social distancing, and limit indoor gatherings.

