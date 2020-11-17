Advertisement

Knox County Homeless Coalition launches 2020 Adopt-A-Family program

The 5th annual Adopt-A-Family program is all about purchasing holiday gifts for families in need.
Adopt A Family
Adopt A Family(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) -

The Knox County Homeless Coalition is giving back to the families they serve this holiday season.

The 5th annual Adopt-A-Family program is all about purchasing holiday gifts for families in need.

Over 150 families are expected to be adopted this year.

Gifts purchased from an online wish list will be shipped directly to KCHC where their “elves” will wrap and deliver them.

The coalition is asking folks in the Mid-coast region to give back if you can.

“It’s hard to know how to be a community right now, and I think this is one of the ways that you can be a community, and I think if you just contact Knox County Homeless Shelter and know that you’re part of something really wonderful,” said Lynn Wildnauer, a volunteer with KCHC.

For more information on getting involved, you can visit their website.

