Advertisement

Humane Society Waterville Area honors local first responders with fundraiser

They’re putting together a calendar full of first responders and four-legged friends.
Officers from the Fairfield Police Department pose with puppies for the Humane Society...
Officers from the Fairfield Police Department pose with puppies for the Humane Society Waterville area calendar.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Humane Society Waterville Area is honoring local heroes in a unique way this season.

They’re putting together a calendar full of first responders and four-legged friends.

On Tuesday, officers with the Fairfield Police Department got to join in on the fun.

Executive Director Lisa Oakes says fundraising has been hard this year due to the pandemic, but this has been a fun way to get the community involved.

“This was a great idea that we had from our fundraising committee. We wanted to do something where we focused on the animals at the shelter, but we wanted to, because of 2020, we really wanted to include the first responders that have helped our community so much, and it’s a fundraiser for the Humane Society Waterville Area,” said Oakes.

The calendars will be available for a $20 donation.

If you’d like to buy one, you can head to their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Mandate
Bangor businesses react to city enforcing state mask mandate
Police investigate deadly accident in Crawford.
Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford
Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in Crawford
Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Maine CDC coronavirus statistics for Monday, November 16th
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Maine for first time in nearly a week

Latest News

In a webinar, food and nutrition staff offered a demonstration on just how to use these local...
UMaine Cooperative Extension offers help in filling your table this holiday
Norridgewock hires first full-time firefighters.
Norridgewock Fire Department welcomes first full-time firefighters
Free Thanksgiving Meals around Maine
They gathered a box of food and other necessities
Holden Police Department is helping a woman who called the wrong town office by mistake