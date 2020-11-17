Humane Society Waterville Area honors local first responders with fundraiser

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Humane Society Waterville Area is honoring local heroes in a unique way this season.

They’re putting together a calendar full of first responders and four-legged friends.

On Tuesday, officers with the Fairfield Police Department got to join in on the fun.

Executive Director Lisa Oakes says fundraising has been hard this year due to the pandemic, but this has been a fun way to get the community involved.

“This was a great idea that we had from our fundraising committee. We wanted to do something where we focused on the animals at the shelter, but we wanted to, because of 2020, we really wanted to include the first responders that have helped our community so much, and it’s a fundraiser for the Humane Society Waterville Area,” said Oakes.

The calendars will be available for a $20 donation.

If you’d like to buy one, you can head to their website.

