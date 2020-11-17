Advertisement

Free the Z kicks off Wednesday in Brewer

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - f you drive past the Hannaford parking lot in Brewer, you may be wondering why there’s an TV parked there.

It’s home to radio personalities from Z107.3 for the next few days.

Starting tomorrow morning bright and early, The Kidd will kick off this year’s annual “Free the Z” turkey drive.

They are trying to collect 2,020 turkeys and something as simple as a $10 bill or one turkey can make a big difference.

New this year -- you can text a donation.

Coronavirus is on the minds of everyone so the Z wanted to create another easy way folks can give.

Just text FREE THE Z to 4-4-3-2-1 to make your donation.

And don’t forget the TV5 Turkey Telethon is coming up this Thursday night.

We’ll have more details in the next few days, but you can go to penquis.org if you’d like to donate now.

