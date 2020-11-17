Advertisement

Elderly China, Maine woman says she was scammed out of $18K

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHINA, Maine (WABI) - Police say a woman in Central Maine was scammed out of $18,000.

It happened Friday in China, Maine.

According to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, the woman received a call from a man she thought was her son in-law, saying he had been in an accident and police were holding him in jail.

Officials say she was told to get the cash together and someone would come by to get it. She was advised to wear a mask and put the cash in an envelope.

The woman handed over the envelope to a man, and he drove away. Authorities say the suspect is white, has a smaller build and is clean cut.

He was driving a black Cadillac Escalade with a New York plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Scott Mills with the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office at 623-3614 ext. 1254.

