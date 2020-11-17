Eastport woman collects bottles and cans to help cancer patients

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) -

An Eastport woman is collecting bottles and cans to help those in the fight against cancer.

Tammy Hoche started Cans 4 Cancer to help a friend cover travel expenses to and from treatments.

Every two weeks, Hoche recycles the donations then donates the proceeds to cancer patients in the form of gas cards.

She has handed out more than 30 since she started.

“All of them are just so grateful, you know, It’s a gas card, but to them it’s a lot, and I think with the pandemic also the fear of going and getting things, they can pay at the pump, they don’t have to go in. I just enjoy it, and they really appreciate it,” said Hoche.

For more information on getting involved, visit Cans 4 Cancer Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.