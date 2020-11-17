Advertisement

“Do Not Drink” order in Skowhegan has been lifted

Customers may now resume use of water for all purposes, including drinking and food preparation.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Water has lifted the “Do Not Drink” order for Skowhegan.

Customers may now resume use of water for all purposes, including drinking and food preparation.

On Thursday, a soapy odor was reported to state officials.

No contaminants were found in Upper and Lower Ponds, the primary source of drinking water in Skowhegan.

The company says it continues to provide water to customers from the alternate supply in the Kennebec River and has fully flushed the system after the odor was detected.

It’s recommended customers run the cold water through the largest tap in the house for a few minutes which Maine Water says is typically the bathtub.

This is to flush any stagnant water that may be in the plumbing.

Maine Water is continuing to investigate what the soapy smell was.

