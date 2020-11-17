Advertisement

COVID-19 checklist for indoor activities at Maine’s ski areas released

The checklist was written with collaboration from Ski Maine and public health experts.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday The Mills Administration has posted the COVID-19 checklist for indoor activities at Maine’s ski areas.

“Skiing in Maine is a great opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the outdoors,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “We look forward to safely welcoming skiers to our many ski areas this winter.”

“Ski areas and associations around the country have been working for many months developing plans on how we can operate ski areas in a manner which is as safe as possible for our employees, guests and their surrounding communities,” said Dirk Gouwens, Executive Director of Ski Maine, the Association that represents Maine’s Alpine and Nordic Ski Centers. “We have also worked collaboratively with members of Governor Mills' administration and are looking forward to an exciting ski season that incorporates these guidelines. We know this season will look much different than any we have ever seen, but the same great ski and snowboard experience that Maine is famous for will remain the same.”

To see the guidelines the state has released CLICK HERE

