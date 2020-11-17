Advertisement

Bucksport schools receive multi-year grant to support student success

One million dollars over five years will fund the Aspire Initiative
New program for Bucksport schools
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -A nearly million dollar grant spread out over the next five years will allow schools in Bucksport to improve career opportunities for students.

They’re calling the program the “Aspire Initiative.”

MELMAC Education Foundation and JMG Inc. partnered to provide the grant which is being presented at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Two JMG employees will work for RSU 25 to provide support and programming for students.

The goal is to enhance student connections, aspirations, and career planning.

JMG President and CEO Craig Larrabee says they’re excited to work with Bucksport even more closely than in the past. “Getting young people to understand what the jobs are here in this area, here in Bucksport, in the region, even in the state so they can start connecting the dots of why education is important and raising their aspirations while realizing there’s a carrot at the end, and that carrot is a job and a career that gets them to stay here in the state of Maine.”

Funding after the first year is contingent upon meeting performance standards.

They hope to use the program as a model and expand to other school districts in the future.

