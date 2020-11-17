Bangor’s Elliott signs National Letter of Intent to Division-I UConn track and field

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Alyssa Elliott signed her National Letter of Intent Monday for Division-I UConn track and field. A full scholarship.

“Talking to the UConn coach for a few months. I went down there a month ago to look around. I really liked it. I really liked the coaches,” says Bangor’s Alyssa Elliot, “I only have met people on the team on zoom or on the phone. They all seem really nice on the phone. The team atmosphere has already been really welcoming... When I compete down there I will be doing heptathlon which is a little bit of everything.”

That’s 7 different events in one. Running, jumping, and even her favorite event.

“The triple jump,” says Elliott, “I excel in that a little more. So, that helps and I like that one the best.”

