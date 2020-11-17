Advertisement

Bangor’s Elliott signs National Letter of Intent to Division-I UConn track and field

Plans to run heptathlon for the Huskies
Bangor's Elliott signs National Letter of Intent to Division-I UConn track and field
Bangor's Elliott signs National Letter of Intent to Division-I UConn track and field
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Alyssa Elliott signed her National Letter of Intent Monday for Division-I UConn track and field. A full scholarship.

“Talking to the UConn coach for a few months. I went down there a month ago to look around. I really liked it. I really liked the coaches,” says Bangor’s Alyssa Elliot, “I only have met people on the team on zoom or on the phone. They all seem really nice on the phone. The team atmosphere has already been really welcoming... When I compete down there I will be doing heptathlon which is a little bit of everything.”

That’s 7 different events in one. Running, jumping, and even her favorite event.

“The triple jump,” says Elliott, “I excel in that a little more. So, that helps and I like that one the best.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 15
Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 151 new cases
Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in Crawford
Maine CDC coronavirus statistics for Monday, November 16th
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Maine for first time in nearly a week
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 10 Walgreens will offer free rapid...
More free COVID-19 testing sites open across Maine

Latest News

West Forks’ boxer Berry wins UBO Welterweight title with KO, Rolfe falls in New England title...
West Forks’ boxer Berry wins UBO Welterweight title with KO, Rolfe falls in New England title defense
Jackson 15-year-old earns Maine hunting grand slam this fall with help from his family
Jackson 15-year-old earns Maine hunting grand slam this fall with help from his family
UMaine football found family solidarity on and off the field this fall
UMaine football found family solidarity on and off the field this fall
North Atlantic Conference still plans to hold winter sports
North Atlantic Conference still plans to hold winter sports