Bangor accepts memorandum of understanding with Community Housing of Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Up to 6 affordable housing units could be coming to Penobscot County.

They could be built by Community Housing of Maine or CHOM.

The proposed housing is for people who have experienced homelessness.

Bangor’s Government Operations Committee Monday accepted a memorandum of understanding between CHOM and Bangor’s Public Health and Community Services Department.

The memorandum outlines the proposed goals and expectations between both parties.

Community Services Manager, Bangor Public Health & Community Services, said, “What they are looking for in this MOU is just to make referrals. Which is what we are doing now. They are applying for a grant in order to get funding to rehab buildings and it strengths their grant if they have community partners saying they will support their efforts," Rindy Folger, said.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

