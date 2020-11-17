Advertisement

Bangor accepts memorandum of understanding with Community Housing of Maine

Bangor’s Government Operations committee Monday accepted a memorandum of understanding between Bangor’s Public Health and Community Services Department and Community Housing of Maine.
The memorandum outlines the proposed goals and expectations between both parties.
The memorandum outlines the proposed goals and expectations between both parties.(WABI)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Up to 6 affordable housing units could be coming to Penobscot County.

They could be built by Community Housing of Maine or CHOM.

The proposed housing is for people who have experienced homelessness.

Bangor’s Government Operations Committee Monday accepted a memorandum of understanding between CHOM and Bangor’s Public Health and Community Services Department.

The memorandum outlines the proposed goals and expectations between both parties.

Community Services Manager, Bangor Public Health & Community Services, said, “What they are looking for in this MOU is just to make referrals. Which is what we are doing now. They are applying for a grant in order to get funding to rehab buildings and it strengths their grant if they have community partners saying they will support their efforts," Rindy Folger, said.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 15
Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 151 new cases
Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in Crawford
Maine CDC coronavirus statistics for Monday, November 16th
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Maine for first time in nearly a week
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 10 Walgreens will offer free rapid...
More free COVID-19 testing sites open across Maine

Latest News

Free the Z kicks off Wednesday in Brewer
Free the Z kicks off Wednesday in Brewer
Police investigate deadly accident in Crawford.
Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford
Shah says the state's PPE, testing resources are strong but may need to be expanded if cases...
State PPE stockpile, testing resources holding strong
St. Dunstan's Church in Ellsworth
St. Dunstan’s starts online market to raise funds for THAW