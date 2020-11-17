Attorney files claim against Big Moose Inn on behalf of Maplecrest patient

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - An attorney representing the family of a resident at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison who died from COVID-19 has filed a notice of claim against the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket.

Timothy Kenlan represents the estate of Mary Hughgill who he says died in September due to complications from COVID-19.

Kenlan filed the claim to investigate negligence at the August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn.

Hughgill was a resident at Maplecrest where the virus spread after an employee was exposed.

The Maine CDC says the outbreak at the Madison facility was connected to the wedding in the Katahdin Region.

Kenlan says he hopes to also investigate the nursing home, but that would be filed separately under a medical malpractice claim.

He says he plans to file lawsuits against both the nursing home and the inn.

The law firm representing the inn says they believe the outbreak has been incorrectly attributed to their venue due to the timeline of events.

