Army Secretary directs Arlington National Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA, Maine (WMTW) -Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Tuesday afternoon that he has directed Arlington National Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America.

The announcement came hours after Arlington National Cemetery said it would not be able to host the annual event next month where thousands of wreaths are placed on the graves of soldiers.

The decision came as a shock to Maine-based Wreaths Across America, but they were pleased about the reversal.

Karen Worcester, of Wreaths Across America, said there would not be thousands of volunteers placing the wreaths as in years past, and they will work with cemetery leadership on the safe placement of the wreaths.

McCarthy said in a tweet, “We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground. Arlington National Cemetery will provide an update on the final schedule soon.”

