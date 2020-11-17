20th annual Free the Z Turkey Drive now underway

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Free the Z Turkey Drive is back for its 20th year.

Kid from Z107.3′s Morning Show took up his post in the Brewer Hannaford parking lot bright and early Tuesday morning. He’ll be there for a few more days until the last turkey is collected.

Z107.3 is hoping to make something good out of 2020, setting this year’s goal at 2,020 turkeys.

However, the folks at Penquis CAP say the need doesn’t end there.

“With the Free the Z drive in the next few days we need 2,020 turkeys, and actually for the week we need 5,102 turkeys,” says Penquis President and CEO Kara Hay. “[There’s a] giant need, and we’re going to do it because our community is generous and amazing. I love this time of the year, actually, because it reminds me how giving everyone is.”

That was especially true of Stephen Morey, a local man who showed up to donate before the turkey drive officially began. He says he’s been first for the last three years.

“There’s so many families that need it” Morey says. “It’s a good cause. I don’t have much money every month, but I take whatever little bit to donate a turkey every year.”

If you’d like to help ‘Free the Z,’ you can drop a turkey off at the tent in the Hannaford parking lot on Wilson Street in Brewer.

Monetary donations are also welcome. $10 covers the cost of one turkey.

New this year, you can text to donate, too. Just send “FREETHEZ” to 44321

