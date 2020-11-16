Wall of Thanks shows veterans, first responder appreciation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local church is getting creative in its efforts to ensure veterans and first responders know they are appreciated.



Stockton Springs Community Church has put up a “Wall of Thanks” at the town office.



It’s filled with thank you cards and messages.



The church pastor says for the past seven years, they have held a large service and big meal afterward in their honor.



In a pandemic, that can’t happen.



So, they are using the wall to show they care.

“Our first responders here in Stockton Springs are top notch,” said Pastor John Tabor. “They are a part of the community, and they live here, and they serve, and their job has become much harder during this COVID. So, I think it’s just more important to make them feel special.”

“It is quite an honor,” said Stockton Springs Ambulance Director Charles Hare. “We don’t hear the thank yous enough. Matter of fact, we very rarely hear the thank yous. We do get an occasional thank you card every now and then, but in this time of the COVID and everything being so different, being so strict and regulated, it means a lot to us.”

The mailbox is at the town office on Main Street.

You can drop off a card there or send a message on the church’s Facebook page.

If you do leave a card, raise the flag so they know there is a card inside.

