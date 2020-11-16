Advertisement

Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Trump administration is expected to cut the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan almost in half to 2,500 by Jan. 15, a U.S. official said Monday. The order would stop short of outgoing President Donald Trump’s goal to have all troops withdrawn by the end of the year, which had faced opposition from military and diplomatic advisers.

The Pentagon also expects to cut the number of troops in Iraq to 2,500, a reduction of more than 500. The decisions follow Trump’s shakeup of the Pentagon last week in which he installed loyalists who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the Middle East. It would give Trump an accomplishment in his final weeks in office even as he refuses to concede his election loss to Joe Biden.

The official said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawals and an executive order is in the works but has not yet been delivered to commanders.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. There are between 4,500-5,000 troops in Afghanistan now, and more than 3,000 in Iraq.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 15
Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 151 new cases
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
Four members of a privately owned ambulance service that covers the Midcoast have tested...
Four EMS providers at NEMHS test positive for coronavirus
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 10 Walgreens will offer free rapid...
More free COVID-19 testing sites open across Maine
A 58-year-old Yarmouth man was killed Friday in a work-place accident in Wiscasset.
Yarmouth man killed in Wiscasset workplace accident

Latest News

In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, French soldiers patrol at Gare du Nord train station in...
Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport on Monday, Nov. 2,...
Perdue declines runoff debates against Ossoff in Georgia
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff