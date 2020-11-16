Strong winds and heavy rains leave thousands of Mainers without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emergency responders are busy trying to clear roads that have been blocked by fallen trees and down wires.

Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers have both been impacted.

Visit the following websites to see the latest outages: https://www.cmpco.com/wps/portal/cmp/outages/reportorviewoutage/viewoutagelist/

Versant power: https://apps.emeramaine.com/about/outages/Outage_Map.cfm

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.