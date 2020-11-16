Advertisement

Strong winds and heavy rains leave thousands of Mainers without power

Several crew members are busy trying to restore power to customers.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emergency responders are busy trying to clear roads that have been blocked by fallen trees and down wires.

Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers have both been impacted.

Visit the following websites to see the latest outages: https://www.cmpco.com/wps/portal/cmp/outages/reportorviewoutage/viewoutagelist/

Versant power: https://apps.emeramaine.com/about/outages/Outage_Map.cfm

