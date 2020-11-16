Strong winds and heavy rains leave thousands of Mainers without power
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emergency responders are busy trying to clear roads that have been blocked by fallen trees and down wires.
Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers have both been impacted.
Visit the following websites to see the latest outages: https://www.cmpco.com/wps/portal/cmp/outages/reportorviewoutage/viewoutagelist/
Versant power: https://apps.emeramaine.com/about/outages/Outage_Map.cfm
