St. Joseph’s College switching to fully-remote learning after 12 positive cases on campus

Starting Monday, officials will start a “phased exit” of students on campus.
Starting Monday, officials will start a “phased exit” of students on campus.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) -Officials at St. Joseph’s College of Maine have identified 12 positive cases of the coronavirus among their campus community. As a result the school is switching to remote learning.

On Wednesday November 11th, school officials first reported 4 positive cases of the coronavirus which prompted an outbreak investigation by the Maine CDC. As of Sunday, the College in Standish now has 12 cases.

Starting Monday, officials will start a “phased exit” of students on campus. All students will be tested and will then vacate the campus pending a negative test result.

Staff are required to switch to remote learning by Wednesday. On Monday or Tuesday it’s up to each professor’s discretion as to whether or not they hold in-person classes. Remote learning will last at least until the end of the semester and officials say it’s too early to tell if students will be able to return to campus after Christmas break for the second semester.

