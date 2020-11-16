Advertisement

St. Dunstan’s starts online market to raise funds for THAW

St. Dunstan's Church in Ellsworth
St. Dunstan's Church in Ellsworth(Bryan Sidelinger)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Saint Dunstan’s Church wasn’t able to hold its regular in-person Holiday Fair to raise money for local charities this year because of COVID. So, they are taking their annual fundraiser virtual and have set up an online marketplace.

The marketplace is selling baked goods that can be preordered and picked up on a designated delivery day. They’re also selling homemade crafts, miscellaneous new and almost new household gifts, tools, and equipment. All of the money raised this year will go to Downeast Community Partner’s “THAW” program.

“Getting a tank full of fuel oil to get them through the colder winter months is something we don’t think about people needing," said St. Dunstan’s Holiday Fair Chairperson Carol Mason. "But when they get that tank of fuel oil, they can go buy groceries, or they can do something for their children. It’s a really important cause.”

Items purchased through the online market must be paid for in advance by check only.The first day to pick up purchased items is November 25th. To check out Saint Dunstan’s online market, or to just make a donation, visit stdunstansellsworth.org.

