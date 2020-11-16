Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in Crawford

CRAWFORD, Maine (WABI) - Part of Route 9 in Crawford shut down Monday morning as Maine State Police investigate what they’re describing as a serious crash.

Authorities say it happened around 6:30 a.m.

The road is closed at this hour.

Traffic is currently being detoured via Route 1 to Baileyville or to Route 192 in Wesley.

Maine State Police is calling it an “active scene" adding they will release more details as they become available.

