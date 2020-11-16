Advertisement

Norridgewock Fire Department welcomes first full-time firefighters

This came after a 2019 poll indicated residents saw a need for the first responders in their community.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Norridgewock is putting their new firefighters to work.

Joshua Corson and Andrew Dexter passed the extensive hiring process last month to become the town’s first full-time firefighters.

The town approved the positions in March at the town meeting.

“Now you have two guys that are here during the week Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 4:30, that can respond pretty much on the drop of a pin, so it’s been nice,” said Corson.

“One of the things that we took on was going around town and doing the fire extinguisher checks for all the municipal agencies, and we’ve done a lot of catching up on reports and making sure the station is clean and presentable to the public," said Dexter.

The fire department also serves the town of Mercer.

Corson and Dexter say they’re excited to be able to be a prominent part of the community and get to work behind the scenes on a daily basis.

