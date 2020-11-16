No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Maine for first time in nearly a week

Maine (WABI) - 175 new cases of coronavirus being reported across Maine.

However, for the first time in nearly a week, there are no new deaths.

That total remains at 165.

This latest case count brings the total past the nine thousand mark...9,117, according to the Maine CDC.

Of those, 2,112 are active cases.

There are now 6,830 recoveries since the pandemic began in March.

Maine CDC coronavirus statistics for Monday, November 16th (WABI TV)

Looking at the numbers by counties, Southern Maine again with the largest increases since Sunday.

Cumberland County has 51 new cases.

York County is reporting 37 new cases, while Androscoggin has 20 new cases.

Kennebec County reporting 17 new cases.

Aroostook, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties not recording any new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Maine CDC.

A look at Maine counties in relation to coronavirus cases for Monday, November 16th. (WABI TV)

