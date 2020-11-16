Advertisement

NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Monday it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year and the NCAA has its headquarters in the Indiana capital.

The association said it is relocating early-round games that had been scheduled to be played at 13 already-determined sites. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee said hosting all 68 teams in one place would “enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”

