Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce offering free masks to member businesses

The masks were donated by Healthy Northern Kennebec.
Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce
Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is handing out free cloth masks to local businesses in the area.

The masks were donated by Healthy Northern Kennebec.

Any business that’s a member of the chamber can come by during normal business hours to pick up the masks.

The chamber hopes this will help get masks in the hands of more people to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I think it’s just a reminder to everyone that the sooner we all try to be healthy and respectful and wear the masks, the safer we will be. This is coming into a busy holiday season, which is great but we should all be safe while we’re out shopping and enjoying,” said Cindy Stevens, program director at the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Stevens says they are happy to help small businesses in the area as the holidays approach.

