Kitten stolen from Skowhegan pet store

Owners say Milo was stolen Saturday between 12:30 and 2 PM.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Family Pet Connection in Skowhegan is asking for help finding their kitten that was stolen from their store.

He’s white, and his tail and ears are grey and black and he was wearing a red collar with bells.

Surveillance footage shows someone taking the kitten from the store over the weekend.

The owners say they are devastated that Milo is gone and are hoping someone will do the right thing and return him.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the store at 474-7700 or call Skowhegan Police.

