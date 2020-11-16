Kitten stolen from Skowhegan pet store.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Family Pet Connection in Skowhegan is asking for help finding their kitten that was stolen from their store.

Owners say Milo was stolen Saturday between 12:30 and 2 PM.

He’s white, and his tail and ears are grey and black and he was wearing a red collar with bells.

Surveillance footage shows someone taking the kitten from the store over the weekend.

Surveillance footage from Family Pet Connection (Family Pet Connection )

Surveillance footage from Family Pet Connection (Family Pet Connection)

The owners say they are devastated that Milo is gone and are hoping someone will do the right thing and return him.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the store at 474-7700 or call Skowhegan Police.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.