Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 15
Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 151 new cases
Maine CDC coronavirus statistics for Monday, November 16th
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Maine for first time in nearly a week
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about some of Maine’s COVID-19 outbreaks during Friday’s CDC briefing. ...
Maine CDC investigating five new COVID-19 outbreaks
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says 10 Walgreens will offer free rapid...
More free COVID-19 testing sites open across Maine
Serious crash shuts down part of Route 9 in Crawford

Latest News

Police investigate deadly accident in Crawford.
Police investigating deadly crash in Crawford
Shah says the state's PPE, testing resources are strong but may need to be expanded if cases...
State PPE stockpile, testing resources holding strong
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota nearing Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 5
St. Dunstan's Church in Ellsworth
St. Dunstan’s starts online market to raise funds for THAW