Free Thanksgiving Meals around Maine

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - The pandemic has made it difficult for many to continue offering free community meals this Thanksgiving. But some are holding on strong to provide for those who may need a warm meal this holiday.

To add your community meal to the list, please send information to wabi@wabi.tv.

AUGUSTA

Thursday, November 26, 2020

  • Free Thanksgiving Community Dinner Take-Out hosted by Green Street United Methodist Church. The meal includes homemade pie. No reservations are needed. Meals can be picked up between 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the church on 13 Green Street. For delivery you can call the church office at 622-0843.

BANGOR

Saturday, November 28, 2020

  • Free community bean supper at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor. Meals will be served in to-go containers at the door for the health and safety of all. You can pick up between 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

EAGLE LAKE

Thursday, November 26, 2020

  • All Things Become New will be delivering free thanksgiving meals to anyone in the Fort Kent, Wallagrass, Woldier Pond, and Eagle Lake area on Thanksgiving day between 12-1. Contact person and Number to call to receive a free meal is Suzanne Morneault at 444-9070 or 540-5446.

ELLSWORTH

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

  • Free Thanksgiving Food Boxes will be provided by the Emmaus Homeless Shelter. To order a food box for Thanksgiving, the deadline to call the shelter is Nov. 18. Food pick-up will be November 19 and Nov. 20 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The boxes will be prepared ahead of time for safety reasons.

Thursday, November 26, 2020

  • Everyone eats free Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Ellsworth Elks. Curbside pick-up of meals will be available from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Reservations must be made before November 23 by calling The Elks Office at 667-3073. Leave a name and number and a volunteer will return your call with details. Arrangements can be made if meals need to be delivered.

HOULTON

Thursday, November 26, 2020

  • St. Mary of the Visitation Parish will host a drive-through Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at 112 Military St. No reservations are necessary.

ROCKLAND

Thursday, November 26, 2020

  • St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will hold a take-out only Thanksgiving community meal. No reservations are required. You can pick up meals at the church at 11 White St. from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

SCARBOROUGH

Friday, November 20, 2020

  • Thanksgiving Scarborough is a free community meal hosted by Scarborough School Nutrition Program, Scarborough Community Services, Project GRACE, and many neighbors and friends in Scarborough. Curbside Pick-Up of To-Go Dinners on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Wentworth School ﻿﻿20 Quentin Drive, Scarborough. Single, Double and Family-Style Meals To-Go Fully cooked, includes re-heating instructions. Please sign up by Friday, November 20th. They prefer online reservations, but you can also call us at 730-4700.

SKOWHEGAN

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

  • Grab and Go Thanksgiving Package including a fully cooked traditional meal. To place your Grab and Go order please contact the Skowhegan Community Center at 474-6901 or skowrec@skowhegan.org. Meals can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Skowhegan Community Center. Limited deliveries within a 5 mile radius are available from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

  • Free Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go offered by Sips Cafe. Reservations are required by November 24. You can make a reservation by calling 244-4550. Pick-up will be Thursday, November 26 between 9 a.m. and 12 noon at Sips. Delivery is an option for those who need it in Southwest Harbor and Tremont.

WATERVILLE

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • Free Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Dinner hosted by the Alfond Youth and Community Center. The AYCC invites everyone in the community to drive up to the parking lot and receive as many individually packaged Thanksgiving dinners as you need. 800 individually packaged meals will be handed out from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

WINTHROP

Thursday, November 26, 2020

