Chillier Tuesday, Breezy & Cold Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm and frontal system that brought the rain, wind and some snow to Maine last night continues to lift northeast through central Quebec. Temperatures today behind the storm ran a bit above normal, but much colder air is currently lurking just to the north and west of New England. The colder air to our northwest will begin to move into Maine beginning later tonight as a secondary cold front now crossing southern Quebec moves east through New England. The colder airmass will begin to slide into the Pine Tree State tomorrow, with the core of the cold air crossing Maine tomorrow night through Thursday morning.

A northwest breeze tomorrow behind the cold front will make temps in the mid-30s north and lower 40s south feel colder, with even colder temps likely both Wednesday and Thursday. High temps Wednesday will likely range from the mid-20s to lower 30s across our area, with a brisk northwest breeze making it feel like a mid-winter day. The temps on Thursday will remain unseasonably cold, but an approaching warm front will begin to pull a milder airmass back into New England Friday. The warm front may produce a period of light snow north and a few light rain showers south as it slides across our area.

After a bit of a warm-up Friday, a weak cold front will slip through Maine early Saturday, with slightly cooler temps returning to Northern New England behind the Front. A storm moving up to the west of New England will pull the front back north as a warm front Sunday, with a milder airmass building back into Maine for the second half of the weekend. The warm front may trigger some rain or snow changing to rain showers later Sunday, but at this time it appears that any precipitation that does fall with the frontal passage will be rather light.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mountain snow showers likely, with a west to northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the lower 30s north to lower 40s south.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, possible scattered snow and rain showers and high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south.

