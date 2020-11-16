Breezy & Seasonable This Afternoon, Colder Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will be variably cloudy for the remainder of the day and northern locales and the mountains could see a few rain and snow showers during the day as a cold front approaches. It will be breezy this afternoon with a west/southwest wind averaging 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the 40s to near 50°. The cold front will cross the state tonight. As it does so, we’ll see the chance for a few snow showers across northern locales. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s for overnight lows.

The cold front will move to our east Tuesday. Colder air will filter in behind the front with highs on Tuesday being about 10° colder than today. Expect a variably cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Northwest flow will usher even colder air into the region for midweek. Wednesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs only reaching the mid-20 to low 30s. The wind should be a bit gusty on Wednesday which will drive wind chills down into the teens at times. A warm front approaching the state on Thursday will give us a mostly cloudy day with a chance for a few snow showers especially north of Bangor. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s for most locales. The warm front will move through the state Thursday night and early Friday. Milder, more seasonable air will move in behind the front for the end of the week. Friday will still feature a fair amount of cloudiness but temperatures will get back to the 40s to near 50° for highs to end out the work week.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. A few rain/snow showers possible north of Bangor. Highs between 40°-50°. West/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly across the north. Lows between 25°-34°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with highs between 32°-42°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.