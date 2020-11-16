Advertisement

Barber shop in Brewer stepping up to fight hunger this holiday season

Main Street Barber and Beauty in Brewer is collecting food donations through Christmas.
Barber Shop Fights Hunger
Barber Shop Fights Hunger(WABI)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - As the holidays approach, a local barber shop is helping to fight hunger.

Main Street Barber and Beauty in Brewer is collecting food donations through Christmas.

The shop is asking its customers to bring in two non-perishable food items on their next visit.

They will give you two dollars off your haircut if you do.

After a tough year for many, the stylists at the shop wanted to step up for those in need.

“Because of the pandemic, plus it’s Thanksgiving time, it’s that season of giving. I think we all know somebody right now that is relying on food cupboards, and they are relying on people’s donations, people that you wouldn’t even guess were having to do this, so it’s our way of helping and giving back in a time of need,” said Susan Darling, a hairstylist at Main St Barber & Beauty.

Brewer Area Food Pantry will receive all of the donated food items.

There’s also a food drop box at 53 Church Street where some of the donations will go to ensure the pantry remains well stocked.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC releases updated COVID-19 data
Maine CDC reports second-highest single-day case count, additional death
Authorities say McKinley died on impact.
One dead, two hospitalized following crash in Norridgewock on Tuesday
Coronavirus figures in Maine, updated Nov. 18
Maine CDC reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 158 new cases
Several departments were on scene Thursday, Nov. 12th for a multi-unit apartment building fire.
Police identify man found dead after fire in Bangor
Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Maine CDC opens 14 coronavirus outbreak investigations since weekend

Latest News

John De St. Croix argued against his life sentence Wednesday in Maine's highest court.
Man convicted of murder after setting truck on fire argues against life sentence
Maine CDC on data two weeks from increased restrictions
Maine CDC on data from increased safety protocols two weeks ago
Bangor Police warning public after victims lose $30K to scammers in recent weeks
Governor Mills addressing the people of Maine during Wednesday’s briefing asking people to take...
Is it necessary? Gov. Mills asks Mainers to use caution during Thanksgiving
The increase of coronavirus cases in Maine has gone hand in hand with an increase in testing...
As cases rise in Maine, so too does testing demand