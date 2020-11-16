Barber shop in Brewer stepping up to fight hunger this holiday season

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - As the holidays approach, a local barber shop is helping to fight hunger.

Main Street Barber and Beauty in Brewer is collecting food donations through Christmas.

The shop is asking its customers to bring in two non-perishable food items on their next visit.

They will give you two dollars off your haircut if you do.

After a tough year for many, the stylists at the shop wanted to step up for those in need.

“Because of the pandemic, plus it’s Thanksgiving time, it’s that season of giving. I think we all know somebody right now that is relying on food cupboards, and they are relying on people’s donations, people that you wouldn’t even guess were having to do this, so it’s our way of helping and giving back in a time of need,” said Susan Darling, a hairstylist at Main St Barber & Beauty.

Brewer Area Food Pantry will receive all of the donated food items.

There’s also a food drop box at 53 Church Street where some of the donations will go to ensure the pantry remains well stocked.

