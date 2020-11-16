Advertisement

Bangor woman arrested for threatening to kill Senator Collins

According to court documents, the FBI says Katrina Preble was arrested after she left multiple voicemails at Collins' offices in Bangor and Washington on November 6th and 11th.
A Bangor woman is accused of threatening to kill Senator Susan Collins.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is accused of threatening to kill Senator Susan Collins.

According to court documents, the FBI says 56 year old Katrina Preble was arrested after she left multiple voicemails at Collins' offices in Bangor and Washington on November 6th and 11th.

The FBI says among the threats Preble made were to shoot Collins in the face and to decapitate her.

Court documents say an FBI agent and a Bangor police officer visited Preble on November 6th.

They say she was hostile and uncooperative, but she was not arrested that day.

They say Preble told them Collins had threatened her, and she had a right to defend herself.

Preble was arrested Monday and faces charges of making interstate threats because the server that stores the Senator’s voicemails are located outside the state.

