Bangor businesses react to city enforcing state mask mandate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Most businesses in the Bangor have been enforcing their own mask policies since the pandemic started.

As part of the state mandate, business owners are subject to city officials inspecting their business if there are complaints about not following the mandate or COVID-19 guidelines.

Jeff Wallace, Director of Code Enforcement, says the city is taking an educational approach when visiting businesses about complaints.

“When the complaints come in via the state to us, I print them up, take them out, go out and visit with the business, go over the complaints," said Wallace.

He says so far, the results have been good.

“Very positive. I’ve got to meet a lot of great business owners and managers. They’ve all seemed to be pretty thankful of the approach that we’re taking,” said Wallace.

Brad Ryder, who owns Epic Sports, says he’s had a mask policy in place since the pandemic started, and his customers have been very good about adhering to it.

“For the most part, our customers have been very, very accommodating with a rare exception, I know there are people that consider it kind of infringing on their rights, but just for overall health and safety for everyone, it’s not a hard thing to do,” said Ryder.

Benjamin’s Pub owner Richard Clark on the other hand decided to close his doors Thursday night for a few weeks after the city received complaints about his business.

Clark said he’s had at least three visits by city officials who responded to the complaints.

He says it wasn’t to protest the mandate but rather to take precautions with the rise in Coronavirus cases in the area.

“We had a couple of visits from the city and a call from the state, and some undercover folks that did come down and try and find some violations in what we were doing, so they were bearing down pretty heavy, so I always try to stay out of trouble, and I just felt if we stayed open, they were going to find something eventually, I can’t control everybody,” said Clark.

“The anxiety is high, and we’re all worried we’re all concerned we’re trying to stay safe and we’re all a little tired. Everyone just hang in there a little longer, I think we’re going to get through this as a community,” said Clark.

