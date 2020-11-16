Advertisement

Acadia won’t require vehicle reservations for Sand Beach Entrance in 2021

Sand Beach won't require a personal vehicle reservation next year.
Sand Beach won't require a personal vehicle reservation next year.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park has decided it will not require vehicle reservations for the entrance to Ocean Drive in 2021.

The park’s reservation pilot program in October shed light on some logistical issues in implementing a reservation system for popular spots like Sand Beach and Thunder Hole which are along the part of the Park Loop Road commonly known as Ocean Drive. Motorists will still need to reserve a spot for their vehicles to visit the top of Cadillac Mountain next year.

“We’re really committed to adaptive management with this plan," said Christie Anastasia, Park Service Public Affairs Specialist. "You know, try something, see how it works, have conversations with people. If it seems like it’s working, like the Cadillac Summit Road is, then go forward with it. If it seems like there’s still room for improvement, then let’s focus on that next year, and then maybe be able to run those reservations in 2022.”

The park hasn’t determined when the reservation system for driving up Cadillac will be in effect for 2021.

