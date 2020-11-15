Yarmouth man killed in Wiscasset workplace accident

WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - A Yarmouth man was killed in a workplace accident in Wiscasset Friday morning.

Police say this happened around 9:30 a.m. at Atlantic Motorcar Center.

James Thompson, 58, was working for a contractor hired to paint the garage area.

Investigators say he was roughly 12-feet off the ground on a scissor lift when the garage doors started to open, causing the lift to tip over.

Thompson died at the scene.

OSHA and a member of the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office were also called to the scene.

