Yarmouth man killed in Wiscasset workplace accident
James Thompson, 58, was working for a contractor hired to paint the garage area.
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCASSET, Maine (WMTW) - A Yarmouth man was killed in a workplace accident in Wiscasset Friday morning.
Police say this happened around 9:30 a.m. at Atlantic Motorcar Center.
Investigators say he was roughly 12-feet off the ground on a scissor lift when the garage doors started to open, causing the lift to tip over.
Thompson died at the scene.
OSHA and a member of the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office were also called to the scene.
