Sunday River optimistic about upcoming ski season despite new coronavirus travel restrictions

On Friday Gov. Mills announced Massachusetts visitors were no longer exempt from the quarantine requirement.
On Friday Gov. Mills announced Massachusetts visitors were no longer exempt from the quarantine requirement.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWRY, Maine (WMTW) - Snow has yet to cover the slopes of Sunday River in Newry, as a warm fall pushes back a ski season that the coronavirus cut short back in March.

“The town just emptied I mean in probably half a day,” said John Poole, who owns Holidae House Bed and Breakfast in Bethel with his wife Jeanette.

Each year since they took over the business five years ago has been more successful than the last.

“Each month was a little bit better than the last. It was just a very nice build up,” said Jeanette Poole.

But the pandemic brought that buildup to a halt.

“And then of course once they opened up New Jersey, New York and Connecticut for a while — that did make a difference you know. It’s not like we jumped to 40 percent occupancy, but you could tell the difference in how many people were coming through until that all got shut down,” John said.

The removal of Massachusetts from Maine’s exemption list doesn’t just affect who can visit, but who can work, too.

Anyone travelling to Maine from Massachusetts must either quarantine for 14 days, or get a negative result on a coronavirus test that they take within 72 hours of their arrival.

“Departments like ski patrol and ski coaches, lessons, you know it’s a – definitely a skilled position, and we do see quite a few of those coming from out-of-state,” said Karolyn Castaldo, director of communications for Sunday River Resort.

Despite the travel restrictions, Castaldo is optimistic about the upcoming ski season.

“Our season pass sales that were on from March to June, and then September to October are pretty on-par with last year, so there’s definitely a demand in the market to go skiing,” she said.

Instead of closing spaces down, Sunday River is opening more up, adding two restaurants and even a food truck so people can still order drinks and food while staying socially distant.

But the view is not as bright for the Pooles.

“I guess if we aren’t at least half to three-quarters of a typical winter occupancy rate, for us, it’ll really be up in the air if we’ll be here in the spring,” Jeanette said.

Their hope is that people from Maine, or New Hampshire or Vermont, will make a weekend out of what’s usually a day trip, and can get enough business to make it through this season so they have a next one to look forward to.

