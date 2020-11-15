Skowhegan water system “Do Not Drink” order on track to be lifted

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Officials in Skowhegan are saying the “Do Not Drink” order for the water system in Skowhegan is on track to be lifted as soon as tomorrow morning.

Maine Water emphasizes that it is still in effect right now, but lab results say the water in the system now meets all federal and state drinking conditions.

On Thursday a “soapy odor” was reported to state officials.

No contaminants were found in Upper and Lower Pond’s, two spring-fed ponds that are the primary source of drinking water in Skowhegan.

We will provide an update as to when the “Do Not Drink” order has been lifted as soon as information becomes available.

