Rain & Wind, with a Wintry Mix Far North Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A storm lifting north into Ontario will pull a front across New England tonight, with a secondary area of low pressure developing across our region as the front sweeps through Maine. The storm and frontal system will bring a period of moderate to heavy rain to Maine tonight, with areas from Greenville and Millinocket on north seeing a wintry mix fall. Most of Maine will pick up a quick .40″ to .80″ of rain as the front moves through, with far northern parts of the state likely picking up between 1 and 4″ of wet snow, with the higher amounts being found across the higher elevations. The storm and frontal system will also produce about a 3 to 6 hour period of a strong and gusty southeast breeze beginning during the late evening hours and then tapering off before daybreak tomorrow. The winds will likely average between 15 and 30 mph, but will likely gust to near 55 mph along the coast and hill tops and 45 mph elsewhere across our region.

A brisk west breeze tomorrow will usher a drier airmass into the New England tomorrow, with afternoon temps ranging from near 40 across northern Maine to near 50 south of the Bangor Region. A secondary cold front will sweep through Maine later tomorrow, followed by an unseasonably cold airmass beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. The northwest breeze behind the cold front will make temps in the mid-30s north and lower 40s south feel colder, with even colder temps likely both Wednesday and Thursday. High temps Wednesday will likely range from the mid-20s to lower 30s across our area, with a brisk northwest breeze making it feel like a mid-winter day. The temps on Thursday will remain unseasonably cold, but an approaching warm front will begin to pull a milder airmass back into New England Friday.

Tonight: Rain south and mix north, becoming windy, with a southeast breeze between 15 and 30 mph, with high gusts and low temps in the 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a west to southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, breezy and chilly, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, breezy and cold, with high temps in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, possible scattered snow and rain showers and high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

