Mainly Clear & Chilly Tonight, Increasing clouds Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong area of high pressure will sit well to our south and west tonight, in the Mid-Atlantic. It will turn chilly tonight as lows will drop back to the 20s under mainly clear skies.

This area of high pressure moves into Southern New England tomorrow morning and quickly exits off to the east of us. That’s due to an area of low pressure approaching from the west. This low will increase the clouds throughout the morning and early afternoon on Sunday. Rain will and mix will then develop late in the day/evening. While it may start out as a few snowflakes in Bangor, at this point it looks like primarily a rain event in Bangor and the coast. There will be a period of snow and mix before transitioning to rain in the Highlands, a coating to 2″ is possible, higher amounts further north. Across the far north and mountains, this will likely be a snow event where up to 2-5 inches of snow may accumulate. Most of this works on out of here Monday morning and skies will become partly cloudy. Highs on Monday will run in the 40s statewide. High pressure slowly works in on Tuesday and a west/northwest breeze will bring in cooler air and the chance for a flurry. Highs will only run in the 30s to low 40s with partly cloudy skies. It turns even colder on Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle to make it to the freezing point across the state with most areas north of Bangor in the 20s. It will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows will fall back to the 20s. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sun to start, clouds increase throughout the day. Rain develops late in the southern half of the state. Snow and mix likely north. Highs will run in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Monday: AM rain or snow shower possible north, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s statewide.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a flurry possible. Cooler, highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

