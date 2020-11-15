Maine Red Knights have holiday toy drive for Katahdin area kids

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine Red Knights, a motorcycle group made up of firefighters and their families, are always giving back to their community.

With the holidays right around the corner, the bike group wanted to ensure kids in need, are taken care of.

“A couple meeting ago we had decided that we wanted to do something for the Katahdin region kids, so we decided to have a toy drive,” said Julie Archie, Secretary of Maine Red Knights Chapter 8.

“The chapter got a hold of me about a week ago and said they wanted to do something to help us out with the toys for tots, the need is great this year as you can imagine with the whole COVID area,” said Libby Morrill, who represents Toys For Tots in the Katahdin Region.

The toys collected went in the back of a 1928 Chevy fire truck, before making their way to Toys For Tots in Lincoln.

“Even though they have some toy drives all over, there’s never enough you can never have enough toys this year has been really rough on everybody, and we just wanted to bring some cheer to some families who needed it,” said Archie.

The toys will be distributed to kids in need all throughout the Katahdin Region.

While the pandemic didn’t stop the Red Knights from collecting the toys in person, they did want to make sure they were doing their part in following COVID-19 guidelines.

“The American legion was kind enough to allow us this parking lot today, they don’t have to do that, it’s something they did as a donation to us for the day, it allows people to drive through without having to get out of their vehicles they can hand their gifts to us, we’re all using gloves and masks and socially distant as much as possible,” said Frank Manzo of the Red Knights.

“This has been awesome, a drive thru toy drive, we’ve had a lot of people here so far and this has been really nice,” said Morrill.

Sunday’s drive won’t only bring a smile to the faces of area kids...

“It’ll help the parents, I myself am a parent of three children and I know the struggles and for a lot of people this year who have lost their jobs, they really need the extra help,” said Archie.

“Because we live here, we see everybody everyday, I hear constantly how people need help,” said Archie.

The Red Knights are calling their first annual toy drive a success, with hopes to make it a tradition every holiday season.

“We’re hoping to make it every year,” said Archie.

The Red Knights not only filled the back of the fire truck.

They needed a U-Haul trailer to store the rest of the toys that were donated.

On top of that, they also collected over $1,000 in donations.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.